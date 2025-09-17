The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rand in foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in Bela-Bela, is set to start at the Modimolle regional court.
The accused, Immanuela David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, have been charged for the February 2020 break-in and theft at the farm. Their trial was earlier stood down as Floriana was pregnant.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Phala Phala accused back in court
Courtesy of SABC
The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rand in foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in Bela-Bela, is set to start at the Modimolle regional court.
The accused, Immanuela David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, have been charged for the February 2020 break-in and theft at the farm. Their trial was earlier stood down as Floriana was pregnant.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos