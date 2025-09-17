News

WATCH | Phala Phala accused back in court

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rand in foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm in Bela-Bela, is set to start at the Modimolle regional court.

The accused, Immanuela David and siblings Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, have been charged for the February 2020 break-in and theft at the farm. Their trial was earlier stood down as Floriana was pregnant.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Big Zulu fulfills little fan’s wish ahead of brain tumor surgery
Malawians hope for change as they cast vote in presidential election