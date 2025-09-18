News

Alleged massacre mastermind accuses state witness of killing ANC leader

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 18 September 2025

The alleged mastermind of the Lusikisiki massacre, Mzukisi Ndamase, has accused the state’s key witness, his former confidant Lwando Abi, of killing ANC leader Mncedisi “Gatyeni” Gijana to take over the drug turf in KwaBhaca...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...
Big Zulu fulfills little fan’s wish ahead of brain tumor surgery