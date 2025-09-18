Court grants final forfeiture of R4m linked to alleged Ponzi king's spouse

The high court in Pretoria has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a final forfeiture order for more than R4m linked to a company connected to Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged diamond Ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg.

ZencoCare formed part of the Forever Diamonds and Gold group of companies whose sole director is Desiree.

Liebenberg, 50, and her co-accused are facing charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, theft and contravening the Companies Act. It is alleged that Louis registered 15 companies in which his ex-girlfriend Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans and the rest of the accused, who are either family members or have close relations, were directors.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in 2020 and 2021 Louis Liebenberg and co-accused Kleynhans registered two companies that were purportedly involved in buying and selling diamonds.

Potential investors were lured through social media and radio interviews to invest in the buying and selling of diamonds and were also promised high returns in a short time using a cashless platform called AE Switch. Thousands of investors made payments into the platform, totalling about R4.5bn. Investigations revealed that no such diamond parcels existed.

Instead, investor funds were misappropriated and used to pay earlier investors, in a manner typical of an unlawful multiplication (Ponzi-type) scheme.