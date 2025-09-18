Eastern Cape pins economic hopes on agriculture amid job cuts

Agriculture has been officially mainstreamed in the Eastern Cape’s economic development strategy, agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said on Thursday, as the province looks to offset job losses in the struggling automotive industry.
Kontsiwe addressed the Dohne Agricultural Research Institute’s Open Day in Stutterheim, which brought together hundreds of students, farmers, private sector representatives and academic institutions to explore diverse opportunities within the agricultural sector.
“Given the sad and unfortunate situation that the automotive industry is closing down and people are losing jobs, we said the mine we have as a province is the land,” Kontsiwe said.
She encouraged young people to view agriculture as a viable and rewarding career path, noting that “agriculture is becoming the backbone of our economy; hence government is pumping funds to enhance agriculture”.
Agriculture portfolio committee chair Fundisile Bese echoed Kontsiwe’s sentiments, referring to agriculture as the “Cinderella of the Eastern Cape”.
Bese stressed the need to put agriculture at the centre of development and called for collaborative efforts between institutions to unlock the province’s full potential.
The event offered attendees a first-hand look at innovative agricultural practices and research.
Nonkululeko Mendwana, a 27-year-old mixed-farming farmer, expressed enthusiasm for the session.
“I had a problem with my soil that could not produce as required, but now I’ll take samples to Dohne and know what the problem is.”
Ayabonga Waphi, a grade 11 pupil from Kubusi High School, was “mesmerised” by the information he received.
“I now know that with agricultural activities, you don’t only feed yourself but the nation as well through job creation.”
Kontsiwe announced her intention to make the open day an annual event, further cementing the department’s commitment to nurturing future agricultural leaders and ensuring food security in the province.
Eastern Cape pins economic hopes on agriculture amid job cuts
