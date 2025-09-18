News

EU 'in talks with SA and others' to reduce US dependency: Von der Leyen

'In talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others'

By Christian Kraemer and RACHEL MORE - 18 September 2025
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a keynote address on the progress made and the transformations that have taken place since the release of the Draghi Report on EU competitiveness in 2024, in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The EU must look to trade deals with countries like India and South Africa to reduce dependencies, with higher US import tariffs pushing the bloc to diversify its ties, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

“We want to make a deal with India this year,” Von der Leyen said at a conference with German business leaders, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his commitment to this goal in a phone call on Wednesday.

“We are in talks with South Africa, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and others,” she said.

Reuters

