IN PICS | Mkhwanazi continues testimony at Madlanga commission

By Kabelo Mokoena - 18 September 2025
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a break at the commission of inquiry into criminality in the justice system.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Madlanga commission resumed on Thursday for the second day of hearings.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of collusion between criminal syndicates and criminal justice system officials, also implicating police minister Senzo Mchunu.

