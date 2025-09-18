WATCH | Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration
By Reuters - 18 September 2025
Dubai unveiled a new contactless immigration system at its international airport, allowing passengers to clear border control simply by walking through a ‘red carpet corridor’ without presenting any documentation.
