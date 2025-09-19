News

15-year prison term meted out to 'Pastry Princess' killer Sibusiso Zitha

19 September 2025
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Sibusiso Zitha murdered his girlfriend Thembekile Letlape, who found social media fame after starting her own bakery.
Sibusiso Zitha murdered his girlfriend Thembekile Letlape, who found social media fame after starting her own bakery.
Image: thepastryprincess_za via Instagram

The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced Sibusiso Zitha to 15 years' imprisonment for the murder of Thembekile Letlape, a celebrity baker known as the “Pastry Princess”.

Her parents had called for a maximum jail term but judge Shanaaz Mia found there were mitigating circumstances.

Zitha was a dedicated parent of his two minor children who will not have access to him. He confessed and handed himself over to the police and did not try to evade the trial or conceal his conduct.

Mia ruled: “He has also spent more than a year in prison awaiting trial. In regard to all the factors, I'm satisfied the sentence of 15 years' imprisonment is appropriate.” 

TimesLIVE

Pastry Princess murderer admits to being a bad partner

Sibusiso Zitha, 41, found guilty of the murder of Thembekile Letlape, 38, a celebrity chef known as the “Pastry Princess”, admitted he introduced his ...
News
1 day ago

Pastry Princess murderer admits to being a bad partner

Sibusiso Zitha, 41, found guilty of the murder of Thembekile Letlape, 38, a celebrity chef known as the “Pastry Princess”, admitted he introduced his ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges
Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS