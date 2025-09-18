Bail for five soldiers arrested in connection with cigarette smuggling

Five defence force (SANDF) members arrested in Musina on Tuesday after allegedly conducting an unauthorised operation to intercept smugglers that resulted in illicit cigarettes being concealed at a military base, have been granted bail of R5,000.

Their two Zimbabwean co-accused were denied bail and were remanded.

Tshabadira Macdonald, 28, Peterson Waydon, 29, Tshivhenga Khuliso, 42, Maphukhumela Khodani Abel, 29, and Modisa Evah Mmaphuthi, 39, together with two Zimbabweans, Mutavhatsindi Livhuwani, 27, and Chauke Perfious, 27, briefly appeared in the Musina magistrate's court on Thursday.

They face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. In addition, the two Zimbabweans have been charged under the Immigration Act.

They were arrested after allegedly attempting to intercept smugglers in an unauthorised operation that led to the concealment of illicit cigarettes at a military base.