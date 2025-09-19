CBD awash with rubbish as union protest continues
While a number of Buffalo City Metro offices were operational on Thursday, the streets were littered with rubbish as some municipal employees, aligned to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), protested at their work stations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.