Citywide clean-up campaign in East London on Saturday
The Border-Kei Chamber of Business, in partnership with the Buffalo City municipality, will lead a citywide clean-up campaign in East London on Saturday from 9am to 12pm, marking both World Clean-up Day and National Clean-up Day...
