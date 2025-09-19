The Hawks have rescued a 35-year-old Filipino woman who was allegedly kidnapped by three armed men in Dimbaza.
The woman was reportedly ambushed and forced into a VW Polo hatchback by the suspects on August 28.
She was rescued on Friday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said a ransom demand was allegedly issued on September 11, prompting an investigation.
“The Hawks’ dedicated kidnapping task team collaborated with the East London tactical response team, tracking team and private security partner Guardian Defence to meticulously trace every lead,” he said.
Their persistence paid off when intelligence pinpointed a shack where the woman was being held.
“In a carefully planned operation, officers swiftly rescued the victim unharmed and arrested three men, aged between 30 and 40,” Fumba said.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping and related offences.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya vowed to intensify efforts to root out crime.
“Let this rescue serve as a clear message that the Hawks will relentlessly pursue those who threaten the safety and dignity of our communities.”
Daily Dispatch
Hawks rescue Filipino woman kidnapped in Dimbaza
Image: SAPS
The Hawks have rescued a 35-year-old Filipino woman who was allegedly kidnapped by three armed men in Dimbaza.
The woman was reportedly ambushed and forced into a VW Polo hatchback by the suspects on August 28.
She was rescued on Friday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said a ransom demand was allegedly issued on September 11, prompting an investigation.
“The Hawks’ dedicated kidnapping task team collaborated with the East London tactical response team, tracking team and private security partner Guardian Defence to meticulously trace every lead,” he said.
Their persistence paid off when intelligence pinpointed a shack where the woman was being held.
“In a carefully planned operation, officers swiftly rescued the victim unharmed and arrested three men, aged between 30 and 40,” Fumba said.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping and related offences.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya vowed to intensify efforts to root out crime.
“Let this rescue serve as a clear message that the Hawks will relentlessly pursue those who threaten the safety and dignity of our communities.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos