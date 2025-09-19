News

Life sentence for ‘unremorseful’ young man who killed teenage girlfriend

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 19 September 2025

Khanya Mxovulo, 22, convicted of the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend with whom he had been in a relationship since she was 16, has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges
Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS