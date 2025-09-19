Massacre triggered by missing R1m drug shipment, court told
Alleged mastermind blames state witness for being the cause of Lusikisiki bloodbath
The alleged mastermind of the Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 relatives were gunned down, has alleged that the mass shooting was triggered by the disappearance of a R1m drug shipment, which was in the custody of one of the Sinqina sisters...
