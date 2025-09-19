News

Massacre triggered by missing R1m drug shipment, court told

Alleged mastermind blames state witness for being the cause of Lusikisiki bloodbath

By LULAMILE FENI - 19 September 2025

The alleged mastermind of the Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 relatives were gunned down, has alleged that the mass shooting was triggered by the disappearance of a R1m drug shipment, which was in the custody of one of the Sinqina sisters...

