The tragic end of the 'Pastry Princess', who fell in love with a 'broken man'

He subsequently told his daughter that he wanted to kill himself, he had done something bad, and she then begged him not to commit suicide as she still needed him.

He told the court that it was not about his girlfriend, but he had problems and issues that piled up until he got triggered.

He admitted arriving back in Johannesburg in 2022 from Cape Town as a broken man from a Covid-19-riddled and broken business he had in Cape Town. This affected his marriage, a big component of who he was.

“The divorce knocked me quite a bit. I left Cape Town, I was bingeing on cocaine and alcohol just to cope, and when I came to Joburg, I came to save what was left — I came to save something.

“I was not OK, and I knew I was not OK, and when I met the deceased, I told her one of the reasons I loved her [and that] she accepted me as I was, and it shouldn't have been the case.

“On the night of the incident, it was two years deep, when we had a fight, there was an exchange of words about a sensitive topic about my late parents, and I snapped, and I couldn't stop myself until I saw her body lying on the floor,” he testified.

While on the stand, Zitha apologised to Letlape's parents, who were seated in the public gallery which was packed to capacity with mostly ActionSA supporters.

He told them there were no words that could describe what he had done and the pain that he caused them. “I am sorry for what has happened and the pain I have put you through,” he said.

Thembekile's father, Dr Kgosi Letlape, told the court that Zitha was invited to his son's traditional wedding, six weeks before the incident happened.

“He was there with us as a member of our family. I have been to walks with him, and when he comes into the house, because I spend a lot of time in my office, he would come and sit there and we chat,” he told the court.

He testified that they had exchanged gifts, and that Zitha even gave him and his wife an artwork. “That was the relationship that we had with him,” testified Letlape.

He told the court that what pained his family the most was that they saw the signs of trouble in the relationship.

“She loved him, and I sit and I say she died for love. What we ask ourselves, could we have done more?” He said they opened their house for him, and they thought he could speak to them on any matter.

Zitha is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

TimesLIVE