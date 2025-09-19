We are winning war against cable thieves, says KSD mayor
King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani believes the Mthatha-based council is slowly winning the war against arsonists and thieves responsible for torching electricity infrastructure and stealing cables...
