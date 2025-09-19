News

‘No evidence’ Putin interested in peace with Ukraine: MI6 chief

By Jonathan Spicer - 20 September 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/ Mikhail Sinitsyn/ Pool via REUTERS

MI6 chief Richard Moore said on Friday he sees “no evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has any interest in a negotiated peace short of Ukrainian capitulation.

In a speech in Istanbul to announce plans to use the dark web to recruit informants and receive secret information from agents in Russia and worldwide, Moore also said Putin has “bitten off more than he can chew” and underestimated Ukrainians in the war.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate
Watch Team Colombia & South Africa Unite To Create Musical Magic | Intervision ...