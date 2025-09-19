‘Strange things’ happened in court — Mkhwanazi reveals his collusion allegation about the judiciary

When the head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested and taken to court for fraud and corruption, “strange things happen[ed],” said KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Friday.

Friday was the third and final day of Mkhwanazi’s testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system and he was testifying on why he had implicated “the judiciary” in colluding with organised crime when he gave his bombshell press conference in July.

Khumalo, who is also the convener of the political killings task team, has been charged, along with six others, with fraud and corruption relating to the appointment of an allegedly unqualified civilian, Dineo Mokwele, in a senior post.

Mkhwanazi told the commission that if South Africans read what was on the charge sheet against these officers, “they will know that this, on any given day, it should not have landed in a criminal court of law. But it is there.”