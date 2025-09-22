News

Eastern Cape ANC steps in to end BCM strike

Role players enter labour forum talks over payment of Covid-19 risk allowance

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and SIVENATHI GOSA - 22 September 2025

The strike by Buffalo City Metro employees, which disrupted some municipal services and left the streets of East London and Qonce littered with burning tyres and rubbish, may soon come to an end after an intervention by the Eastern Cape ANC...

