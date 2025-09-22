Hitchhiking baboon arrives by ship in Durban

Rescuers are on the hunt for a juvenile baboon that has arrived in Durban under unusual circumstances.
The baboon was spotted on a ship from Cape Town before disembarking and running away.
Carol Booth of the volunteer organisation Monkey Hotline said the baboon was no danger or threat to anyone, only “a young one needing rescue”.
On Sunday the organisation’s Daniel Stewart and Steve Smit unsuccessfully tried to track and trap the animal.
“Steve and Daniel had to call it a day and hope tomorrow (Monday) brings better luck,” Booth said on Sunday night.
“Baboons are not endemic to Durban and this little one will not find any of his or her own kind. We hope Steve and Daniel find this little one and ensure he or she is returned to be with other baboons. This is a dangerous situation for the baboon. He or she poses no risk to people or pets if left alone. Don't try to approach, catch or touch. Call 0824115444 or 0826594711 to report sightings.”
