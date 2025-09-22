MADLANGA COMMISSION
Mchunu overstepped in disbanding KZN task team, says Fannie Masemola
Mchunu did not speak to him about closing down the unit before issuing the directive on December 31 2024, which was Masemola’s first day of leave
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused his boss, police minister Senzo Mchunu of “encroaching” on his legal powers when the minister issued a directive for the immediate disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.