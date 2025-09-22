News

Soso-Boy’s song ‘A Chance to Live’ appears in popular Amazon UK drama

Breakthrough is more than a personal victory, says Mdantsane artist

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 22 September 2025

Mdantsane-born artist Sonwabile “Soso-Boy” Madonela has hit a career-defining milestone after his soulful track, A Chance to Live, was selected for the official soundtrack of the Amazon Prime UK drama film Mourners...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme | 496.22 km/h Top Speed Run
Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate