Three Mr Teen SA finalists to represent province at national level
Three young teens from the Eastern Cape, Jayden Brand, Akhokonke Rulashe, and Bufikile Ndzube, have been named finalists in the Mr Teen SA sashing ceremony, earning them a right to represent not just themselves but the province at national level...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.