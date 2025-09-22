News

WATCH LIVE | Police commissioner Masemola in the hot seat at Madlanga commission

By TimesLIVE - 22 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 22 September 2025