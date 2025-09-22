Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court
Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos