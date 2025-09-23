The Pretoria high court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit a R144m forfeiture order for the recovery of government land belonging to the department of rural development & land reform that was unlawfully transferred to several individuals and business entities.
“Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit revealed that several government properties, including Farm 405 Randjesfontein valued at R130m that was earmarked for [the] African parliament, Erf 170 Hurlingham valued at R60m and Erf Hyde Park valued at R8.1m were fraudulently and unlawfully transferred from the national government into the names of private individuals and entities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Tuesday.
She said the unlawful transfers had resulted in prejudice to the department exceeding R144m.
“The forfeiture order also includes funds held in various bank accounts belonging to implicated entities and individuals.”
AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
The Pretoria high court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit a R144m forfeiture order for the recovery of government land belonging to the department of rural development & land reform that was unlawfully transferred to several individuals and business entities.
“Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit revealed that several government properties, including Farm 405 Randjesfontein valued at R130m that was earmarked for [the] African parliament, Erf 170 Hurlingham valued at R60m and Erf Hyde Park valued at R8.1m were fraudulently and unlawfully transferred from the national government into the names of private individuals and entities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Tuesday.
She said the unlawful transfers had resulted in prejudice to the department exceeding R144m.
“The forfeiture order also includes funds held in various bank accounts belonging to implicated entities and individuals.”
Court grants final forfeiture of R4m linked to alleged Ponzi king's spouse
Mahanjana said these funds would be deposited into the criminal asset recovery account to ensure that proceeds of crime are redirected to the state to support the fight against crime. The properties in question will also be returned to the state.
“The NPA welcomes this forfeiture order, which sends a strong message that individuals and entities will not be allowed to benefit unlawfully by defrauding the government.”
She said criminal investigations against the implicated individuals and entities were ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos