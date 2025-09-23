News

Displaced families demand homes on Berlin November site

Emajarantiyeni residents block N2 in protest against housing delays

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and NTOMBEKHAYA BUSUKU - 23 September 2025

..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ebola virus outbreak update: Dr Patrick Otim
South Africa-China Trade and Investment Promotion Conference