A matric pupil was stabbed to death during a violent altercation on Tuesday at Humansdorp High School in the Eastern Cape.
“Information indicates that at about 8.15am a violent altercation at the school among learners left one learner with stab wounds. The victim, 18, was declared dead on the scene,” said police spokesperson Majola Nkohli.
Rapid Emergency Medical Services (Rems) and metro EMS responded to the incident, saying the victim had serious wounds to his upper torso.
“Despite all efforts, the pupil had sustained a fatal wound and showed no signs of life. He was pronounced deceased by Rems paramedics,” said Rems.
“This incident comes amid recent reports of scholars harming one another with sharp objects during school hours.”
Police are hot on the heels of five suspects who fled the scene. It is unclear if the suspects are pupils from the school.
Matric pupil stabbed to death in brawl at Eastern Cape school
