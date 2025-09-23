Time for African people to take control of narrative, say former anti-apartheid activists
It is time for African people to take control of their narrative, correct the distortions caused by colonisers, missionaries and their collaborators, and ensure that their heritage is accurately preserved for future generations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.