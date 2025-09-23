A grade R teacher at Yellowwood Primary in Mitchells Plain has been praised for her quick thinking after she calmed her pupils with music while gunfire was heard metres from the school.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the teacher plays a piano instrumental of How Far I’ll Go from Disney’s Moana while her five- and six-year-old pupils lie flat on the classroom floor. Outside, gunshots pierce the air.
Some children gasp with fear but their teacher gently reassures them. “Close your eyes, listen to the music,” she says.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, teacher Sinead Majiet said she was following the school’s safety protocol.
“On September 12 at 11.30am the emergency protocol I took was a code 39 when the shooting happened just behind my classroom,” she said.
“Immediately I locked the door, moved my kids away from the window and instructed them to lay flat on the mat. My mini speaker was connected to my phone because we were busy with story time so I quickly put on calm music for them to relax and listen,” said Majiet.
Her pupils are heartbreakingly familiar with violence in their community.
“On a Monday morning, when we do our morning ring, I always ask my pupils about their weekend. They will say negative stuff such, ‘Teacher, they shot this person in the head', 'Teacher, we had to run,' 'We can’t play outside', 'We can’t go to the park.’ A community park is there but kids can’t go because every night there’s shooting,” she said.
WATCH | Mitchells Plain teacher uses Disney tune to drown out gunfire for terrified grade R pupils
Journalist
Image: Sinead Majiet
A grade R teacher at Yellowwood Primary in Mitchells Plain has been praised for her quick thinking after she calmed her pupils with music while gunfire was heard metres from the school.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the teacher plays a piano instrumental of How Far I’ll Go from Disney’s Moana while her five- and six-year-old pupils lie flat on the classroom floor. Outside, gunshots pierce the air.
Some children gasp with fear but their teacher gently reassures them. “Close your eyes, listen to the music,” she says.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, teacher Sinead Majiet said she was following the school’s safety protocol.
“On September 12 at 11.30am the emergency protocol I took was a code 39 when the shooting happened just behind my classroom,” she said.
“Immediately I locked the door, moved my kids away from the window and instructed them to lay flat on the mat. My mini speaker was connected to my phone because we were busy with story time so I quickly put on calm music for them to relax and listen,” said Majiet.
Her pupils are heartbreakingly familiar with violence in their community.
“On a Monday morning, when we do our morning ring, I always ask my pupils about their weekend. They will say negative stuff such, ‘Teacher, they shot this person in the head', 'Teacher, we had to run,' 'We can’t play outside', 'We can’t go to the park.’ A community park is there but kids can’t go because every night there’s shooting,” she said.
“Four months ago we had the same shootout. Older pupils saw what happened. They saw a person being shot in the road close to the railway. It’s very traumatising for children,” she said.
Majiet said she cannot allow her fear to show in front of her grade R pupils.
“They can pick it up if I react. That’s why I always stay calm. At school, I can’t show my emotions. At home, I play calm music as a coping mechanism. Mental health is very important.”
She believes music helps create stability for the children.
“I believe a child with a calm mind will listen to instructions. A peaceful mind creates a peaceful child.”
The incident comes as Mitchells Plain and other Cape Town communities grapple with an upsurge in gang-related shootings. Residents have pleaded with police minister Firoz Cachalia for more policing resources.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who recently signed a Safe Schools Implementation Protocol with police, said schools must be protected.
“Our schools, which should be safe spaces for hope and learning, are too often sites of danger, trauma and violence. This is a public demonstration of our commitment to ensure children learn in a safe, protected and dignified environment,” said Gwarube.
Majiet said her pupils have started using her calming technique at home.
“They tell their parents, ‘My teacher does this in class. Let’s play music from the TV or sound system'.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos