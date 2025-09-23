The South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference and opening ceremony of the 9th China-South Africa trade fair is under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Tuesday.
Ambassador Wu Peng, trade and industry minister Parks Tau and other government officials are expected to address delegates.
More than 400 leading Chinese enterprises from 44 cities across 13 provinces will be present, covering textiles, appliances, electronics, building materials, and furniture.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | South Africa-China trade and investment promotion conference
Courtesy of SABC
