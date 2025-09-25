News

Calls for African unity during Eswatini royal visit to Mthatha

By LULAMILE FENI - 25 September 2025

African people from across the continent should be united rather than divided along tribal lines and xenophobia. They should celebrate their Africanism in diversity. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BREAKING NEWS | Mutharika declared Malawi's President-elect
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 6