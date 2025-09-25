News

Discovery of rare sawfish at Birha beach raises hope for species

By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 25 September 2025

A species thought to be extinct in SA waters for more than two decades, the largetooth sawfish, has washed ashore near Birha River mouth, between East London and Port Alfred...

