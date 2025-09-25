Eskom says nuclear plant is safe after concerns aired about Koeberg

Eskom has dismissed fears about the structural integrity and safety of Koeberg nuclear power station after concerns were raised about the containment structure of the plant's unit 2 generator.
Tristen Taylor, a research fellow in environmental ethics at Stellenbosch University, this week raised concern in an opinion piece, saying a “vital monitoring system broke down and a crucial test keeps being delayed.
“The regulator and Eskom are not only flying blind, they’ve cast aside a critical regulatory code and a global convention on nuclear safety,” he said.
The power utility denied it is “flying blind”, saying “all safety-critical systems are fully functional, carefully monitored and continuously improved in line with strict nuclear safety standards”.
Koeberg’s containment buildings, the huge concrete domes designed to prevent any release of radiation in the event of an incident, have undergone rigorous structural assessments, it said. These included:
Eskom said a modification to install new monitoring instruments to enhance monitoring of the containment buildings was planned for the medium- to long-term, aimed at “continuous improvement and aligned with global best practices”.
Taylor said the National Nuclear Regulator had, in its 2024 licence decision for unit 1, castigated Eskom for a “complete absence of dome data for unit 2”.
