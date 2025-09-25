News

‘Heartless and unrepentant’ rapist to know his fate on Thursday

Maximum sentence demanded for man who attacked eight women and children in five-year East London crime spree

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 25 September 2025

A man convicted of raping eight women and children in East London is to be sentenced on Thursday in the East London high court. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trade is being used as weapon against a number of countries, President ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 5