News

Mental health efforts and community support needed after Mthatha floods, says MEC

Premium
By DISPATCH REPORTER - 25 September 2025

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has urged communities to prioritise mental health and collective support in the wake of the Mthatha floods that killed more than 100 people earlier in 2025. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trade is being used as weapon against a number of countries, President ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 5