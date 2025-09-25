Royal kingdoms roped in to boost food security
Equipment including tractor presented to AbaThembu baseRhoda royalty to help encourage community agriculture
While the number of Eastern Cape children who have died due to poverty and malnutrition continues to rise, agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe and her department have turned their focus on the royal kingdoms as a strategy to encourage people to get into food production...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.