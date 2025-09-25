Young men must handle let-downs without violence: women's minister

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga says her department is working on a campaign to teach young men to handle disappointment without resorting to violence or killing.

Speaking in an interview on the Africa Settings Exchange Show, Chikunga said too many incidents of gender based violence (GBV) and femicide stemmed from men’s inability to accept rejection or disappointment in relationships.

“We are embarking on another campaign to say to young men, there's something called disappointment in life and when you get disappointed you've just got to accept it and move on with life. You don't have to kill anybody because they've disappointed you,” she said.

Chikunga said that most GBV and femicide cases were committed by men against women with whom they have or have had intimate relationships.

“So it will be an intimate partner, current or past, who will want to kill this woman because she has decided to leave him and they will therefore say, ‘if you're not for me, you'll not be for any other person.’ And that is why,” she said.

“It'll not be a person far from you. It'll be a person very close to you — maybe a family member or your intimate partner, your wife or even your husband disappointing you. You must be able to deal with the disappointment and move on. You don't have to kill anybody. You don't have to assault anybody,” she said.