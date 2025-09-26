Efforts to ensure safe 2025 summer initiation season ramped up
A total of 59 criminal cases have been opened and 70 people arrested in the Eastern Cape in connection with illegal activities at initiation schools during the 2025 winter traditional season, which saw 11 initiates lose their lives...
