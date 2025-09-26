Three police officers from the tactical response team (TRT) who allegedly used a marked police vehicle to hijack a truck have been arrested after they were found with goods worth R900,000.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the three sergeants — Isaac Letlotlo, Oscar Mabunda and Itani Budeli — would, as per SAPS disciplinary policy, be charged internally.
“On September 22 the provincial investigative unit arrested three police officers for an alleged truck hijacking on September 17 at the Olifantsfontein Road off-ramp.
“The arrest was as a result of intelligence-driven information. It is reported that the suspects used a marked vehicle during the commission of crime,” she said.
The officers are from Alexandra, Diepsloot and Thembisa South and the police vehicle they are alleged to have used belongs to the Thembisa South TRT.
Gauteng TRT cops nabbed for truck hijacking with R900k of goods
Image: Gareth Wilson
Police rescue woman hijacked by seven men posing as cops
According to the incident report the Dispatch's sister publication Sowetan has seen, police were able to trace and locate the suspects with the assistance of CCTV footage.
“The information led us to a house at Midrand Village where the suspects were found in possession of a SAPS reflector jacket, two crime scene aprons, cellphones, clothes and a vehicle, [a Nissan] NP200. It was also confiscated due to it being used during the commission of a crime. The goods confiscated were valued at R900,000,” the report said.
The TRT investigates serious crimes such as cash-in-transit heists, violent robberies and gang activity.
Nevhuhulwi referred Sowetan to the National Prosecuting Authority for information about their next court appearance.
