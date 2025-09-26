Law enforcement authorities in 14 African countries have arrested 260 suspects and seized 1,235 electronic devices in a co-ordinated international operation against cybercrime, Interpol said on Friday.
“The crackdown targeted transnational criminal networks exploiting digital platforms, particularly social media, to manipulate victims and defraud them financially. Specifically, the operation focused on romance scams, where perpetrators build online relationships to extract money from victims, and sextortion, in which victims are blackmailed with explicit images or videos,” the agency said.
Dubbed Operation Contender 3.0, police identified IP addresses, digital infrastructures, domains and social media profiles linked to members of the scam syndicates. These leads and the arrests resulted in the seizure of USB drives, SIM cards and forged documents, as well as the take down of 81 cybercrime infrastructures in Africa.
Investigators identified 1,463 victims linked to the scams, estimating their losses at nearly $2.8m (R48.92m).
The transnational operation was strengthened by collaboration with private sector partners Group-IB and Trend Micro, resulting in enhanced data sharing and operational capabilities. The exchange of Interpol cyberactivity reports facilitated swift enforcement actions from participating countries, underscoring the value of international co-operation in combating cybercrime.
Interpol-led operation busts African cybercrime operations
Romance scams and sextortion in 14 African countries under investigation
Image: Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com
Cyril Gout, acting executive director of police services at Interpol, said: “Cybercrime units in Africa are reporting a sharp rise in digital-enabled crimes such as sextortion and romance scams. The growth of online platforms has opened new opportunities for criminal networks to exploit victims, causing financial loss and psychological harm.
“By working closely with our member countries and private sector partners we remain committed to disrupting and dismantling the groups that prey on vulnerable individuals online.”
Operational highlights include:
In June Interpol released the 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, revealing two-thirds of surveyed African member countries said cyber-related offences make up a medium to high proportion of crimes. Participating countries are: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.
