Multimedia spotlight to fall on Daily Dispatch Fun Run

Excitement is building for this year’s Daily Dispatch Fun Run.
Entries are still open and, for the first time, the event will be live-streamed in partnership with The Voice Lounge, bringing runners and supporters an interactive experience featuring drone footage, multiple cameras and real-time engagement.
Entry fees are R120 for adults and R100 for children under 16 for the 4km race, while the 8km route costs R150 for adults and R120 for under-16s. Corporate teams of at least 15 members can enter at R100 per person.
Tickets can be purchased online at entrytickets.net/funrun, via the Dispatch Fun Run Facebook page, at Sportsman’s Warehouse, or at the Daily Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay.
The first 600 participants to register will receive a complimentary T-shirt.
Late registration and T-shirt collection will take place on Friday September 26, from 1pm to 6pm, and on Saturday September 27, from 10am to 2pm.
No registrations will be accepted on race day, and proof of entry will be required.
The Fun Run will start at Orient Pools, follow the Esplanade past Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park, and wind through Moore Street and John Bailie Road around Eastern Beach.
Runners will climb into Bunkers Hill, loop through Turnberry Avenue, Glen Eagles, John Muir and Hoylake Avenue before heading back down John Bailie towards the Esplanade.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
The final stretch runs along the beachfront promenade past the ZaZa Beach Club and East London Aquarium, before finishing back at Orient Pools.
The Voice Lounge executive general manager Lungisa Sigobelwana said their partnership with the Daily Dispatch marked an exciting step for the province’s media landscape.
“This collaboration allows us to merge broadcast media with print and digital journalism, ensuring stories reach a wider and more diverse audience,” he said.
Sigobelwana said that The Voice Lounge was bringing state-of-the-art equipment and fresh innovations to elevate the quality of content delivery.
These included hybrid broadcasting through live-streaming, podcasts and on-demand platforms, audience engagement with real-time feedback, curated premium interviews and cutting-edge outside broadcasting.
The Fun Run will even feature 4K drone coverage combined with multicamera production for a dynamic experience.
“Working with the Daily Dispatch enhances our credibility and reach by combining the immediacy of radio with the authority of print and digital media, and together, we are amplifying voices, shaping narratives, and ensuring the Eastern Cape is recognised as the home of legends,” he said.
Link FM marketing manager Caron De Coriolis said their partnership with the Daily Dispatch for this year’s Fun Run was about uniting two trusted local voices in service of East London.
“Link FM exists to connect people and strengthen families, and the Fun Run creates the perfect opportunity to do that while promoting health, wellness and community spirit, and knowing that Rehab for Persons with Disabilities will benefit this year makes it even more worthwhile,” she said.
De Coriolis said the station was looking forward to seeing families, friends and colleagues filling the route on race day.
“There is something powerful about people from all walks of life moving together with smiles on their faces.
“For us, it is about more than fitness, but about celebrating community and creating shared experiences that build a stronger city.”
She believes this year’s event will bring people closer while creating lasting memories.
“Our hope is that participants will walk away not only feeling healthier but also more connected to one another and proud of the city we call home.
“If the event leaves people encouraged and united, we will count it as a success.”
