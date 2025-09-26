News

Provincial government to investigate sexual abuse of pupils claims

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 26 September 2025

After the widespread public outcry over alleged sexual abuse and victimisation of pupils in several Eastern Cape schools, an inquiry is on the cards...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
Dallas shooting suspect sought to terrorize ICE agents | REUTERS