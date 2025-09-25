The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced an increase in social grants by R10 in October for the second time this year.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said this comes after the budget speech for the 2025/2026 financial year earlier this year by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
He said when tabling the budget, Godongwana announced a social grants increase from April 1 and a slight increase on October 1:
- old age grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320;
- old age grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
- war veterans grants will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
- disability grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320; and
- care dependency grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320.
Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, noting the adjustment was crucial and served as a safety net to social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships.
“This reaffirms government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Sassa social grant to increase by R10 in October
Image: South African Government/X
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced an increase in social grants by R10 in October for the second time this year.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said this comes after the budget speech for the 2025/2026 financial year earlier this year by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
He said when tabling the budget, Godongwana announced a social grants increase from April 1 and a slight increase on October 1:
Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, noting the adjustment was crucial and served as a safety net to social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships.
“This reaffirms government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos