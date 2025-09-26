Suspected East London swindler in court on charges of R1.3m property scam

A suspected swindler accused of orchestrating a R1.3m property scam, posing as a lawyer, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court this week on charges of fraud, forgery, uttering and impersonation.
Mzukisi Boya, 43, allegedly operated through bogus companies, selling houses in the Buffalo City area, particularly in Mdantsane and East London, without the knowledge or consent of the rightful property owners.
Boya was arrested by the East London commercial crime unit members on Saturday.
“Investigations revealed that prospective buyers, believing they were purchasing legitimate properties, deposited money into the suspect’s bank account,” police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said.
“The properties were priced between R120,000 and R250,000, with the total value of transactions amounting to about R1.3m.
“Further investigation confirmed that the suspect is not a registered attorney and has no authority to practice as a conveyancer.”
His case was postponed to Tuesday for further investigation.
Daily Dispatch
Image: 123RF/ATIT PHETMUANGTONG
