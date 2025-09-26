The Black Power Station: Night of unity, heritage and soul in celebration of Biko

Biko’s concept of black consciousness, he added, was a reminder to safeguard one’s culture.
Makhanda’s The Black Power Station is set to hold a ‘Supper and Sounds’ event celebrating struggle icon Steve Biko as Heritage Month comes to a close.
Siya Moyake and Mandilakhe Ikhaya will set the stage alight on Saturday in an event commemorating the Black Consciousness Movement founder, who died at the hands of apartheid police on September 12 1977.
The Black Power Station CEO and founder, Xolile Madinda, highlighted that the venue hosted artists who were grounded in delivering messages that brought pride to the people.
He said the event was more than a performance; its focus was to spark engagement and meaningful conversation.
“In this space, it’s where the human side of an artist is revealed, creating a safe and welcoming environment for dialogue,” he said.
Madinda said the event’s purpose was to bring people together “to be at home”.
He said he event was in line with Biko’s philosophy that “influences people to stand for themselves, and for the betterment of society”.
Biko’s concept of black consciousness, he added, was a reminder to safeguard one’s culture.
“Look at the culture you have, look at the heritage you have, that is not imported from anywhere else, but it’s yours, embedded in your blood,” he said.
Afro-soul storyteller Moyake will honour the end of Heritage Month with a special song titled Leta, named after her clan name.
She said the song paid respect to her roots and celebrated the deep pride she held for her culture.
Moyake said she hoped her performance would leave a lasting impression and would help people reconnect with themselves, honour their identity, and embrace their worth.
She said performing at The Black Power Station was a special experience.
“That place holds a special place in my journey, and it truly nurtures artists and their art,” she said.
Ikhaya will bring his experimental sound to the stage.
He said he viewed his music as an exploration of time and a journey of self-reflection, memory in culture and belonging.
He believed a key part of celebrating heritage was “using my imagination to look at concepts such as embo, as a space and place we can create for future generations instead of going back”.
He said he felt honoured to perform at The Black Power Station because the venue had created a space where ideas of humanity and culture could continue to exist.
