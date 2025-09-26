Anticipation is high as South Africa waits to hear if it has broken a Guinness World Record. Adjudicator Glenn Pollard said official footage from the World’s Biggest Braai Day attempt, held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Heritage Day, was under review, with results expected by the end of the week. But by 7pm on Friday night there was no word yet from the organisers, Big Save.
The record to beat was set in Japan, where 2,220 people barbecued simultaneously for five minutes.
With 2,500 participants having turned up in Pretoria, South Africa stands a strong chance — provided all guidelines were followed.
White Star was the official sponsor of the event.
Watch as A-list columnist Craig Jacobs finds the perfect pap to pair with his wors.
WATCH | SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai
