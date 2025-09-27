News

CPF member who 'boasted' about friendship with police captain arrested for drunk driving

By TIMESLIVE - 27 September 2025
A Port Shepstone community policing forum member was arrested for drunk driving at a road block on Friday despite boasting about his friendship with a police captain
The arrest of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast community policing forum member during a road block on Friday is a taste of things to come during Transport Month in October.

That's according to KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Sibiniso Duma who commended a Road Traffic Inspectorate team for a successful execution of a multidisciplinary roadblock in Port Shepstone. 

"Despite boasting about his high profile and his proximity to a unnamed SAPS captain, a visibly drunk member of the Community Policing Forum in Port Shepstone was arrested for drunk driving.

"I am aware that scores of motorists are being processed at Port Shepstone police station. I have mandated the RTI team to be firm and arrest more motorists for drinking and driving during October, which is Transport Month."

Duma said ongoing road blocks will be held in the build-up to the festive season.

