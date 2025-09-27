A combined team of public order police, Green Scorpions, environmental officials and regular police, led by a Gonubie SAPS colonel, raided a Jeep rally's East Coast lodge on Friday night.
The raid came after a public outcry over a group of Jeeps tearing up Glen Eden Beach.
On Saturday morning, a source reported seeing the Jeeps, escorted by police vehicles, being driven towards Buffalo City, possibly Gonubie.
The drivers were reportedly en route to face charges for contravening the National Environmental Management Integrated Coastal Management Act (NEMA).
Former Green Scorpions provincial leader Dr Div de Villiers weighed in on the controversy in a social media post on Saturday morning, accusing the Jeep drivers of breaking the law.
“The Jeeps driving on Glen Eden Beach yesterday [Friday] understandably sparked outrage,” he wrote.
“Vehicles are prohibited on most of South Africa's sensitive beaches and coastal zones.
“They pose a danger to other users and harm various species.
“The Glen Eden Jeep drivers even damaged sensitive dune vegetation.
“Fortunately, the provincial environmental affairs department, SAPS and Eco Scorpions responded and criminal cases have been registered against the perpetrators.”
Jeep rally raided over Glen Eden Beach chaos
Image: SUPPLIED
