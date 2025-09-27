Rasool said he was using the lecture as a confession box from which to speak and make sense of what the world was facing and how SA was affected.
Rasool speaks at NMU on US expulsion, SA’s challenges in turbulent times
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Six months after he was declared persona non grata by US President Donald Trump, former diplomat Ebrahim Rasool spoke out for the first time, reflecting on the situation SA finds itself in.
His reflections are based on a report he submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa when he returned to SA as ambassador to the US, to which he has yet to receive a response.
Rasool was delivering a public lecture at Nelson Mandela University, titled Diplomacy and Statecraft in an Era of Populism, at the south campus council chambers on Thursday.
The US expelled Rasool for comments he made during a webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, where he accused Trump’s administration of promoting supremacism.
Addressing the audience at NMU, Rasool said the rescheduling of the lecture came at a poignant time for him — six months after he was declared unwelcome in the US.
“I left the US under what I call the badge of honour, but they called it persona non grata.
“In the months after I had returned, I spent about two months writing an exit report for the president, and in six months, I’ve not been sure how he has responded to it, but I thought, ‘why not come home and share some of those insights’,” Rasool said.
“When something happens in your life and you’re in politics as I was, I always find it useful to take a vow of silence before speaking because it’s a moment of deep introspection that you have to do.
“When you speak too quickly after such soul-touching events, then you’re never sure if it’s Ebrahim Rasool or a person speaking out of anger.”
Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion from US regrettable: Cyril Ramaphosa
Rasool said he was using the lecture as a confession box from which to speak and make sense of what the world was facing and how SA was affected.
“We are in one of four years of Trump’s leadership, and that is the fundamental puzzle that faces us, even as Ramaphosa leads a SA delegation for the UN General Assembly, we can feel there is an energy developing.”
The 80th session of the UN General Assembly, held in New York, started on Tuesday.
“We’ve never had a world so complex, tense, fragmented and on edge.
“We’ve never had so much arrogance and narcissism on display,” Rasool said.
“We are unfortunately witnessing the demise of rules-based diplomacy because of the way the Oval Office has become a place to humiliate other presidents.”
Rasool said diplomacy was similar to a telescope which had two lenses, one included values and the other interests.
“The lens you hold against your eye will determine the outcome of your diplomacy.
“When you hold the lens of your interest against your eye and recalculate your values, that’s a different sort of diplomacy, which Trump called transactionality, you’re only there to make deals and values don’t matter.
“SA is faced with a challenge where it has so many interests with the US, but our precious resources are our moral authority.
“Do we sacrifice them over our interests?
“That’s the fundamental challenge facing Ramaphosa and his delegation in the US as they try to carve a deal.”
SA should try to rebuild relationship with the US – Rasool
Rasool said SA was confused because it no longer had a political identity.
“For two decades, our identity was clear, but it was corroded by corruption and a loss of votes.
“It had to be recrafted in the image of a government of national unity.
“SA vs US relations are crucial.
“However, we are sitting with so many of our eggs in the US basket.
“Which is why when he [Trump] came to office, declaring all sorts of executive orders, cutting so much funding to SA and imposing exorbitant tariffs, he didn’t need any provocation.
“The first executive order followed a visit by AfriForum, Solidariteit and others, declaring as a fact that there’s a white genocide and land confiscation of white farms in SA.
“He was looking for a pretext to impose tariffs on other countries.
“If you don’t have a vision and a strategy for your governance, chances are all your governance is to avenge the past.
“America first is a provocation, and not a vision.”
